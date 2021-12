Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for 4 and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO