Spread: Suns -7.5 1 Star play on the Suns covering: I do believe the Charlotte Hornets are going to hang around early in this game, and potentially even have the lead at the half. However, I see Phoenix pulling ahead and running away with it in the second half. They're too talented and too deep for this Hornets squad who is still in the middle of finding their rhythm with everyone back in the lineup.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO