Jennifer Lopez says she's not upset over Ben Affleck's comments regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

It started as a whisper. You could feel a change in the air. After 17 years, it was actually happening: The return of Bennifer. The reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the summer of 2021 made, well ... it made people lose their damn minds. As a nation, we needed something to bring us together — and perhaps it was always meant to be Bennifer: The Redux, something that at one point in time felt impossible. Though, when people around me rejoiced at the sight of Bennifer canoodling, or celebrated rumors of Jen house-hunting to be closer to Ben, or shared those with glee the butt caresses on yachts in Monaco, I twinged in pain. The whole debacle was reopening some wounds I thought long gone. Listen, I'm happy that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem happy. Life is hard and people should enjoy being in love. But that doesn't change the fact that, if I'm being honest with myself, there can only be one Bennifer, and the only one I have room for in my heart now and forever is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. After their divorce in 2018, I thought I had moved on. Now, with every whisper of "Bennifer is back," I find myself asking, why not my Bennifer?

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO