Monaca, PA

Centerpoint Community Church Prepares Meals For Students Over Winter Break

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSPdk_0dR6gozC00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The approaching holidays mean many kids will be home from school over the next few weeks.

For those who are food insecure, it takes them away from the critical meals they get from schools.

So on Saturday, volunteers at Centerpoint Community Church in Monaca packaged more than 10,000 meals to make sure hundreds of students
don’t go hungry over the break.

“This matches when the kids usually get free lunches during the school year, [but] they don’t normally get the lunches during the Christmas break. So we are providing the meals during that time,” Stephen Vesolich, an assistant pastor with Centerpoint Community Church said.

Feeding America reports that nearly 400,000 children in Pennsylvania are food insecure and could struggle to find meals during school breaks.

