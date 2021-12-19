Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): Meet the chef who taught Nicolas Cage how to cook like a pro in Pig

"I am so happy that you are here!!" Cage!! Lionsgate has finally debuted the first official teaser trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the upcoming action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as … Nicolas Cage! Oh yeah. After all these years, he's finally getting his due. A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. He is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Nicolas Cage (of course!! who else??) stars, along with Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, and Joanna Bobin. I can't tell if it's a bad trailer or there's something else off, but this doesn't seem as wacky and wild as I was hoping. That said, I still love the concept and I hope it gives Cage a chance to redeem himself after all of these years (and all of the movies).

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO