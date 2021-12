Credit card debt can amass for a variety of reasons, and for most it can be a source of shame and embarrassment. It’s definitely not something many folks would be eager to discuss with their financial advisor, friends, or family. But when you do, watch out! Everyone has great advice, once asked, and sometimes the advice never seems to end, even when it’s not solicited. You’ll hear from those who used a personal loan, a debt consolidation loan, a HELOC on their home, balance transfers to 0% credit cards, a 401K loan, a snowball method debt paydown plan, and maybe even a debt relief company, to name a few.

