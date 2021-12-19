ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Kicks Off With Referee Paul Tierney After Poor Decisions In Tottenham Match

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

Jurgen Klopp receives a yellow card after expressing his feelings on Paul Tierney's refereeing performance. Liverpool and Tottenham are level at 1-1 in what has been so far one of the games of the season.

Harry Kane got a yellow card for what should've been a red card for a should've been a red after a poor challenge on Andy Robertson. However, the controversy didn't end there, as Liverpool were later denied a penalty.

Diogo Jota ran through into the box when Emerson Royal came across, taking him out without touching the ball. Diogo Jota was incensed with the referee as Tottenham counter up field, nearly scoring themselves.

Jurgen Klopp lets Paul Tierney know exactly how is feeling about the way Tierney is refereeing the match, which earns him a yellow card. Klopp carried on muttering to himself after the referee walks away.

Video of Klopp coming soon...

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura

Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Accuses Paul Tierney Of English Bias After Robbing Liverpool In Yesterday's Draw Against Tottenham

Premier League referee Paul Tierney was at the centre of controversy in yesterday's clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. The referee sent of Scotland's Andy Robertson, despite not doing so for England's Harry Kane, something former ref Mark Clattenburg is suspect about. Yesterday's huge match was full of goals and drama,...
Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
Watch: ‘Outraged’ Jurgen Klopp has a talk with the referees about Andrew Robertson’s Controversial red card against Spurs

After a thrilling encounter with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC lost points once again in the ongoing Premier League season, providing Manchester City to further extend their lead at the top of the points table. The exciting end to end match concluded in a 2-2 draw but was unfortunately marred with controversy.
'The Kind Of Player You Have To Slow Down' - Pep Lijnders Provides Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter final at Anfield against Leicester, Pep Lijnders has been speaking to media and provided an update on Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. Lijnders has taken up the pre match media duties ahead of Carabao Cup matches instead of manager Jurgen Klopp this season and spoke eloquently about a number of issues.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with officials after Spurs draw

Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Liverpool was a game that had everything: loads of chances, Harry Kane's first goal in ages, both sides coming back, a red card... and controversy. A lot of controversy. Earlier in the day, BBC pundit Alan Shearer said the officials "have been awful for a long...
