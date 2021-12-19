ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington activates Cam Sims, Daniel Wise from COVID-19 list

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi69n_0dR6fyX100

The Washington Football Team received more good news Sunday morning when wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive lineman Daniel Wise were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington still has 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including top quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

Sims had his best game of the season in the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. He finished with three receptions for 69 yards and this incredible touchdown reception, which should be a contender for catch of the year.

Wise has seen his snaps increase in the last four games, including playing a career-high 70 snaps in Week 14 vs. Cowboys.

The league updated the COVID-19 protocols over the weekend, allowing asymptomatic vaccinated players not to be tested.

If Heinicke or Allen can’t clear protocols in the next 24 hours, it’s likely Washington starts new signee Garrett Gilbert at quarterback. Washington signed Gilbert off the Patriots’ practice squad Friday. Learn more about Gilbert here.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Football Team's Cam Sims removed from reserve/COVID list

Washington Football Team receiver Cam Sims has been elevated off of the reserve/COVID list ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sims was one of many Football Team players to go through the league's health and safety protocols this week, but is back with the team now after producing two negative tests in 24 hours. He could be in line for a significant role in Week 15 if Terry McLaurin (concussion) sits.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Sims
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Cowboys#American Football#Washington Football Pr
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
FanSided

Browns get screwed by refs with brutal pass interference call (Video)

The Cleveland Browns were up against it facing the Raiders with a number of starters missing due to COVID and the refs decided to add another hurdle. Not much was normal about the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. For starters, they kicked off on Monday at 5 p.m. ET after the game originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy