Garland, TX

The suspect accused of killing 22-year-old woman in Garland late Friday night was arrested, police confirmed

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Garland, TX – The 19-year-old Lucio Angel Ortega was arrested by the authorities for killing the 22-year-old woman in Garland late Friday night.

According to the local police department, the shooting incident happened late Friday night around 11:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Third Street where officers were dispatched following a 911 call in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 22-year-old Bianca Vasquez who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The responding officers found her body in the 300 block of Bella Drive.

She was still alive when she was found by the authorities, but she was in critical condition. She was immediately transferred to hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The suspect was identified as the main suspect right after the shooting. He was taken into custody in Caldwell County, near San Marcos.

Ortega is facing murder charges and he was held in jail on $1 million bond.

At this point, it remains unclear what happened before the shooting and what was the motive behind.

Police are investigation the case. Once more details are available, we will update the case with more information.

