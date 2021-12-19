Military-grade ammunition found in an abandoned storage unit in Rockwall, police cleared the storage

Rockwall, TX – A man was surprised when he discovered military-grade ammunition in an abandoned storage unit that he just had purchased in Rockwall.

According to the police, the man purchased the storage unit at The Vault Storage off East Ralph Hall Parkway. He was nothing but scared and surprised when he found a huge amount of ammunition as soon as he opened the storage unit for the first time.

Right after his discovery, he called the authorities who responded immediately at the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they categorized the ammunition as military-grade ammunition and they set a safety perimeter around the storage. They had to evacuate part of the area and shut roads and part of roads near a busy shopping center.

Police said officers and the Garland Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the storage facility about 4:15 p.m. and established a safety perimeter, which was evacuated.

The evacuation affected several closed businesses, and the intersection of East Ralph Hall Parkway and Goliad had been closed. The areas have since been reopened.

On Saturday, the local police department in an announcementconfirmed that part of what was found in the storage unit was destroyed, while other items were safely removed. According to them, all the items that posed a threat are safely removed and the area is now completely safe.

Additionally, the department confirmed that there was a controlled detonation in a nearby field around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

At this point of the investigation, it remains unknown who and how transferred all that military-grade ammunition inside the storage unit. However, the authorities are will continue to investigate the case in the upcoming period.

“Rockwall PD is grateful for the patience and understanding of the community as we worked through this scene and also to our local, state, and federal partners for their assistance with this event,” the department said in a statement Saturday.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.

