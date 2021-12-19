ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Harry Kane Red Card Incident in Tottenham v Liverpool Game

By Charlie Webb
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KL04d_0dR6fowz00

Should Harry Kane of been given a red card for this reckless challenge on Andy Robertson in the Tottenham v Liverpool game

Liverpool had a very strong red card claim after Harry Kane dove into a challenge on Andy Robertson.

Paul Tierney, today's referee, was not referred to VAR and Harry Kane got away with a yellow card.

Watch Harry Kane's challenge here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

  Watch: Best Goal Of Champions League Group Stages Revealed - Thiago? Lionel Messi? Robert Lewandowski?
  Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold v Chelsea's Reece James - What Do The Stats Tell Us?

LFCTransferRoom

Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Accuses Paul Tierney Of English Bias After Robbing Liverpool In Yesterday's Draw Against Tottenham

Premier League referee Paul Tierney was at the centre of controversy in yesterday's clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. The referee sent of Scotland's Andy Robertson, despite not doing so for England's Harry Kane, something former ref Mark Clattenburg is suspect about. Yesterday's huge match was full of goals and drama,...
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is 'lucky' not to have been sent off for a wild lunge on Andrew Robertson in Tottenham's showdown with Liverpool, warns Gary Neville... as Jamie Redknapp claims being England captain may have spared him red

Harry Kane was lucky not to see red for a wild lunge that floored Liverpool's Andrew Robertson just minutes after the Tottenham talisman had scored in Sunday's Premier League showdown, Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have argued. Tottenham had taken a 13th-minute lead through Kane shortly before he left the...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

After Liverpool's eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp gave a really interesting interview and you can watch it here. There were many controversial moments in the game which could have had implications on the end result and Reds manager Klopp gave his views on those decisions and the performance of referee Paul Tierney.
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

Liverpool Lead-Up A contentious match broke Liverpool’s eight-game winning streak in all competitions against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds have also had to contend with the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones being officially missing. Thiago Alcântara is rumored to be the latest case.
LFCTransferRoom

Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

An amazing stat has been revealed by a Liverpool statistician that helps understand why manager Jurgen Klopp was so frustrated with referee Paul Tierney on Sunday. An enthralling 2-2 draw was played out between Klopp's team and Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the talking points after the game were dominated by decisions in the game by Tierney and VAR.
Daily Mail

Harry Kane insists he did NOT deserve a red card for his challenge on Andy Robertson... and claims Liverpool full-back even AGREED with him and said: 'I don't think it was a foul'

Harry Kane insisted his challenge on Andy Robertson did not warrant a sending off and that referee Paul Tierney made the right call by only booking him. The Spurs striker scored only his second Premier League goal of the season early in the first half of the 2-2 draw against Liverpool, but could have been dismissed shortly afterward for a lunge on Robertson.
