wearegreenbay.com

Jingle Bell Boulevard is returning to Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-If you’re going to be in the Grand Chute on Thursday, December 16, and want to get into the holiday spirit, you’re in luck. Come on down to Town Center Park as the town of Grand Chute presents Jingle Bell Boulevard. The holiday classic is...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
sapulpatimes.com

Annual Jingle Bells Giveaway makes history

Saturday’s annual Jingle Bells Drawing is definitely one for the record books. The yearly Sapulpa Main Street Event—often one of the largest events the town has—drew such a crowd that people were walking several blocks to get to the County Courthouse. The prize? $10,0000; or if not...
SAPULPA, OK
wordpressdotcom

Summer meets winter at Flamingle and Jingle Bell Works Holiday Party 2021

With 2021 beginning to wind down, you can expect some awesome holiday parties happening. Case in point, the Flamingle + Jingle at the Bell Works Holiday Party slated for Tuesday, December 21. Seas and greetings!. You’re invited to Flamingle and Jingle at Bar Bella. Enjoy live music by The Cliffs,...
CELEBRATIONS
Red and Black

PHOTOS: The University Health Center puts on Jingle Bell Fun Run

The University Health Center Jingle Bell Fun Run was held from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the UGA Golf Course. On the morning of student’s reading day, participants ran or walked a 5K on the hilly, inclined route of the golf course. The race was free in...
HEALTH
seattleschild.com

Jingle Bell Run plus more active, holiday family fun

Winter runs can be lovely, especially on a crisp, bright day when you can see your breath. Other days, it takes extra willpower to get out the door when it’s rainy or dark or both. At any rate, it’s great to have company!. Here are some family-friendly winter...
SEATTLE, WA
voiceofalexandria.com

Jingle Bells brings in $95K and a sense of community

(Alexandria, MN) After an odd COVID year in 2020, the traditional Jingle Bells Telethon returned to being a live event for the community to come watch and enjoy. The five-hour show managed to raise $95,106.68 by the end of the night. Those funds translated into nearly 700 food and toy baskets that were packaged and delivered Sunday. More than 100 volunteers filtered into H. Boyd Nelson's warehouse to assemble the food baskets and make the deliveries in Alexandria and the little more than 30 mile surrounding area. The Jingle Bells Foundation is excited at the possibilities for future work within the community based on previous results. Last year at the close of the show, the phone bank's last numbers were $80,308.42 as of 10:00pm (Dec. 12, 2020). Still, after all the donations were mailed in, the actual total number of contributions that came in totaled more than $103,000!
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Houston Chronicle

Jingle Bell Run and other upcoming fitness events around Houston

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness. This year’s event features a timed, untimed and virtual 5K run, a 1-mile Snowman Shuffle, a Kids Zone, a canine activity area, refreshments, costume contests and giveaways. 7 a.m. Dec. 11; HCSS Sugar Land, 13151 W. Airport Blvd., Sugar Land; events.arthritis.org.
HOUSTON, TX
downtownfrederick.org

Jingle Bell Rockout Market @ Rockwell Brewery

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Come to Rockwell Brewery to shop small with 10 local vendors, delicious food, live music, and great beer!
MUSIC
northernexpress.com

City Park Grill’s Awesome Coffee

Admit it. The holiday season is fun, but it is exhausting. Somewhere between the building of gingerbread houses, shopping for gifts, and decking of halls, you must take time for you. And while a nap is ideal and, quite frankly, delicious, attaining rest in the place you make your endless to-do lists is an exercise in futility. We suggest an equally invigorating, albeit upright, alternative: an hour perched on a stool before the elegant 32-foot solid mahogany bar Frank J. Gruclich installed in his then windowless, gas lamp-lit Petoskey haunt, The Annex, in 1888. Today, sunlight trickles in and gas lamps (and, well … Frank, of course) are long gone, but as we inch toward 2022, the place — now City Park Grill — remains a respite for the weary (young Ernest Hemingway included). Belly up and take a breather. Your only company need be a snifter of the eatery’s own Awesome Coffee. Made from City Park Grill Blend coffee (specially house-roasted by sister restaurant Roast & Toast), this elegant and toasty upper is enhanced with a rich combo of Grand Marnier, Bailey's, and Kahlua; topped with whipped cream and a whisper of organic cinnamon; and finished with a caramelized rim. Consider yourself restored. Find it at 432 E. Lake St., Petoskey. (231) 347-0101, www.cityparkgrill.com.
RESTAURANTS
northernexpress.com

Merry Marketplace

Featuring a different group of over 20 artists & artisans each week. There will be fun workshops to create ornaments, decor & gifts.
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Holiday Lights Fun Run/Walk

Run/walk through TC's Central Neighborhood to view the festive holiday lights. Wear your best holiday attire. Bring a $5 donation or one pet supply item to be donated to the Cherryland Humane Society.
LIFESTYLE
KCRA.com

Sacramento SPCA is holding a Jingle Bell Pup Crawl this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attention dog owners – the Sacramento SPCA is holding their fourth annual Jingle Bell Pup Crawl this weekend. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, plus an afterparty through 8 p.m. to keep the festivities going. Participants can expect food and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
smcorridornews.com

Splash into the New Year at the annual Polar Bear Plunge & 5K

WIMBERLEY – It’s a New Year’s tradition that offers fun and exhilaration for the whole family—the 5th Annual Polar Bear Plunge & 5K at the Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley on Jan. 1, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event kicks off with the 5K at 10 a.m. with everyone invited to take the plunge into the chilly waters of the Blue Hole.
WIMBERLEY, TX
wbrc.com

Jingle Bell Rock Event celebrates the holidays and inclusion

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students and teachers in Jefferson County partnered together to create a winter wonderland for special needs students. Smile and holiday spirit were on full display at the Jingle Bell Rock event. The event was hosted at Corner High School and it was their students...
DORA, AL
SPY

The Best Beverage Dispensers for Staying Refreshed All Year

There are a lot of types of beverages out there, so it makes sense that there are many varieties of beverage dispensers. From choosing the material and structure of the dispenser to debating the size and how much space it will take up, there are a lot of directions you can take in your quest to find the best beverage dispenser. While you may want your tea and coffee to be kept hot, or your water to be kept cold, you’d also want your wine to be the ideal temperature for what it is, as well. The beverage dispenser stands to be...
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Holiday Craft Fair

OTP volunteers, members, & friends will present their handmade, artful creations for sale as part of this Holiday Extravaganza. There will also be an opportunity to have your presents wrapped by a Playhouse volunteer & get a photo with Santa. Immediately after the Craft Fair, the OTP Young Company will present "Holiday Cabaret" upstairs on the MainStage. Masks required while in the building.
FESTIVAL
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Van Horn, Kerowen cruise to Jingle Bell 5K wins

The 12th annual Jingle Bell 5K Run took place with chilly morning temperatures and 52 runners and walkers getting some pre-Christmas exercise at Independence Run and Hike in Carbondale on Sunday. On the Sunday prior to Christmas each year, the race is run, snow or shine, as a benefit for...
CARBONDALE, CO
wbiw.com

The 105.5 WQRK and 102.5 LiteFM Jingle Bell Rock has been found

BEDFORD – The 105.5 WQRK and 102.5 LiteFM Jingle Bell Rock has been located and safely returned to the radio station Monday afternoon by the lucky winner Lynn Greene and his daughter Lynnessa of Heltonville. The rock was hidden underneath a bush alongside Saltillo-Bono Road (nearby Sugar Creek Christian...
BEDFORD, IN

