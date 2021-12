LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a weekend of music and the arts in the Upper Valley. Richard Antoine White is one of the headlining acts of the annual Christmas Revels Festival put on by Revels North. The festival is a holiday tradition in Lebanon, New Hampshire, since 1975. Along with shows all weekend long at the Lebanon Opera House, there will also be free outdoor shows Saturday and Sunday on the green. It’s a winter solstice celebration of the arts with music, dance, and more.

LEBANON, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO