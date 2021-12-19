Longview police seeking public’s assistance in locating runaway teen
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway teenage girl.
Emily Smith, 15, of Longview, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. getting into the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala in south Longview.
She is approximately 5’1″ and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She has black hair that lays longer than her shoulders, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with khaki pants.
Police are asking for anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact the Longview Police department at 903-237-1199.
- Mickey: Good inter-squad competition between offense and defense
- ‘This is a nightmare’: Beloved Therapet and family dog shot and killed, $10,000 reward offered for information
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash blocks both lanes on Hwy 80 east of Loop 390 in Harrison County
- Follow these three golden rules to avoid gift card scams this holiday season
- Waitresses at NY diner receive $1,400 tip as part of internet trend
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0