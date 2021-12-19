ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Regional Airport receives $1.3M from FAA

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — Worcester Regional Airport has received a $1.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, state Sen. Michael O. Moore, D-Millbury, announced Friday.

Moore’s office said the grant can be used for improvements to runways and taxiways, terminals, airport-transit connections and roadways as well as for safety and sustainability projects.

The funding is under the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which has allocated $3 billion for 2022. The program was enacted through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

