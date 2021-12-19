Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A pedestrian who was struck by a car while he was walking in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 in Titusville early Wednesday has died, police said Sunday.

The man, whose age, hometown and identity were not released, was struck just north of the State Road 405 exit ramp at about 4:30 a.m., police said. He was hit from behind by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Alexandra Herbert, 20, of Rockledge, Titusville police said.

In case you missed it: Melbourne woman dies in crash near Canaveral Space Force Base; 2nd woman critically injured

By the way: Titusville man killed by SUV after lying in road near Parrish Medical Center entrance

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, said Amy Matthews, Titusville police spokeswoman.

No charges have been filed, Matthews said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville pedestrian dies after car strikes him on U.S. 1