Titusville pedestrian dies after car strikes him on U.S. 1

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
 2 days ago

A pedestrian who was struck by a car while he was walking in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 in Titusville early Wednesday has died, police said Sunday.

The man, whose age, hometown and identity were not released, was struck just north of the State Road 405 exit ramp at about 4:30 a.m., police said. He was hit from behind by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Alexandra Herbert, 20, of Rockledge, Titusville police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, said Amy Matthews, Titusville police spokeswoman.

No charges have been filed, Matthews said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville pedestrian dies after car strikes him on U.S. 1

