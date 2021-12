Dana White has always been about putting together fights that the fans want and it seems like there is one fan-favorite fight that is already on the UFC President’s mind. Of all the fights that are long-awaited in the UFC, a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy is what the fans are most eager to watch. The magnitude of the fight is such that even the promotion cannot say no to it. Both the fighters are two of the biggest draws in the UFC and are PPV magnets. When you put those two names together in the same fight, it only means blockbuster and the past is proof for it.

