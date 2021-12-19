Weather Blog: November 2021 monthly review

The numbers of finally in for November 2021! Here’s how this year compared to previous Novembers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperature

November 2021 proved to be indecisive in whether or not it wanted to be a warm month or cold month for our region.

Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Northwest Arkansas) recorded an average daily mean temperature of 48.6°F last month. According to the National Weather Service climate records, this is 1.3°F above average for the month (average = 47.3°F). Our highest temperature last month was recorded on Tuesday, November 16, and again two weeks later on Tuesday, November 30 when Drake Field hit 77°F. The coldest temperature recorded was 20°F on Saturday, November 20. Overall, November 2021 places as the 29th warmest November on record (out of 73 years) for Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Fort Smith, Arkansas (River Valley) decided to be on the cooler side of things last month, but only by a little bit. Our average daily mean temperature last month in Fort Smith was 51.5°F, which is just below the average of 51.7°F. The highest temperature recorded at Fort Smith Regional Airport last month was 77°F on Monday, November 8, and again on Wednesday, November 17. The lowest temperature we saw in Fort Smith was 28°F on Friday, November 19. All of this places November 2021 as the 77th coldest out of 140 years of weather records for Fort Smith.

Precipitation

Unlike the soggy month of October 2021, November 2021 was relatively dry for our region.

Fayetteville, Arkansas recorded only 1.57″ of rain at its climate site at Drake Field. The is a 2.11″ deficit from the monthly average of 3.68″. The greatest 24-hour rainfall period was Wednesday, November 10 – Thursday, November 11 when 0.67″ of rain fell. On average, Fayetteville sees its first snowflakes in November with a monthly snowfall average of 0.2″. November 2021 proved to be too warm for any frozen precipitation with no snow being recorded at Drake Field. November 2021 was the 21st driest November out of 73 years of data according to the National Weather Service records.

Fort Smith, Arkansas was also quite dry in November. Fort Smith Regional Airport recorded a monthly rainfall total of 2.30″, which is 1.55″ below average (average = 3.85″). Unlike Fayetteville, Fort Smith did record a period of 24 hours last month where at least 1-inch of rain fell. This was the 24-hour period of Wednesday, November 10 – Thursday, November 11 recorded 1.05″ of rain in Fort Smith. It is also Fort Smith’s wettest 24-hour period last month. Out of 140 years of record-keeping, November 2021 is the 60th driest November in Fort Smith’s history.

