Public Health

German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS - Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the...

www.timesdaily.com

atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands of holidays axed over Omicron restrictions

Thousands of holidays during the festive period have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by destinations.Winter sports operator Crystal Ski has axed its trips to Austria departing on December 27 after the country introduced tougher entry requirements due to the Omicron variant.Austria announced on Wednesday that arrivals from the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days from Saturday unless they are fully vaccinated including a booster dose, and have evidence of a recent negative PCR test.Crystal Ski issued a message to customers on Thursday night which stated: “Unfortunately, due to the short notice of the new Austrian...
WORLD
whtc.com

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

German govt advisory panel urges fresh measures to fight Omicron

Fresh measures are urgently needed in Germany to fight the surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government advisory group said Sunday. The experts warned in a report of a growing risk that “critical infrastructure” such as hospitals, security, the health services and basic utilities could be disrupted if further steps are not taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

The Netherlands rolls out stricter lockdown measures as omicron spreads

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch government announced plans to enforce a stricter lockdown to stem a surge in coronavirus infections caused by the spread of the omicron variant. “Omicron spreads even quicker than we feared. That is why we have to act now, to prevent worse,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday at a news conference in The Hague. “We are going back into a lockdown.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Omicron wave ‘inevitable’ and more measures may be needed, says expert

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say more about the booster programme later. More Covid-19 measures may be needed to tackle the fast-spreading Omicron variant with the UK facing an “inevitable” large wave of infections, the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Outside a foreign currency exchange in Zimbabwe’s capital, hordes of people desperate for U.S. dollars are pushed up against each other. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
RELIGION
Times Daily

COVID Christmas in French ICU: Fear, fatigue and loving care

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — From the intensive care ward in France where he is spending the holidays, COVID-19 patient David Daniel Sebbagh said he has one overriding regret: that he didn’t get vaccinated. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Thousands line up for 'jingle jabs' on Christmas in England

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people across England are spending a few minutes of Christmas Day to line up under leaden winter skies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Live updates: Israeli death due to delta, not omicron

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli hospital says a man who was reported to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found to have the delta variant.Israeli health officials reported the death earlier this week. It would have been the country’s first omicron casualty.Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba said Thursday that final test results from the Israeli Health Ministry indicated the man was infected with delta.Israel has identified 341 cases of omicron. It has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is imposing a series of public restrictions...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

