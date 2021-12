Riddle me this: who is that under Batman's mask? The Riddler (Paul Dano) might know the answer in a new international trailer for The Batman. "I'm here to unmask the truth about this city," says the enigmatic Edward Nashton, a masked serial killer who live-streams his sadistic machinations targeting the Gotham City elite. In the final moments of the trailer, where vengeance arrives in the form of a Batman (Robert Pattinson) in year two of his costumed crime-fighting career, Nashton seemingly solves the riddle of the man behind the bat: "I've been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne." Watch the new trailer from Warner Bros. Japan above.

