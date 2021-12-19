Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says state not considering lockdowns despite rising COVID hospitalizations

Gov. Larry Hogan announces initiatives to combat hate crimes and bias incidents against Asian Americans during a news conference at the State House on Nov. 15, 2021. Pamela Wood

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that the state was not considering future lockdowns even as COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked this month.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Hogan said he was concerned about the rising cases and hospitalizations, but that he was “not anticipating any lockdowns at all.”

Last week, Hogan called on hospitals to reduce some non-COVID procedures to free up beds and workers in anticipation of another coronavirus surge.

“We are anticipating, over the next three to five weeks, probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis,” Hogan said.

As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 1,257 people hospitalized, more than twice the number in mid-November.

It’s unclear how many coronavirus cases or deaths there have been in the state in recent weeks; the data has not been reported since Dec. 3, when the health department was hit with a cyberattack .

The health department has said its information technology and cybersecurity teams are working around the clock to restore the full reporting, but it has not shared a timeline for when that may occur.

Instead of potential coronavirus restrictions, Hogan said the state was encouraging booster shots and monoclonal antibody treatments.

Hogan also said the state would put more money into testing. As cases have risen in Maryland this fall, COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by . Most testing sites have reduced hours, and at-home tests are expensive and often out of stock.

Hogan also announced Sunday that the state had administered more than 10 million vaccine doses, which includes first and second doses, single doses and booster shots.