ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says state not considering lockdowns despite rising COVID hospitalizations

By Sanya Kamidi, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnOZq_0dR6dvoQ00
Gov. Larry Hogan announces initiatives to combat hate crimes and bias incidents against Asian Americans during a news conference at the State House on Nov. 15, 2021. Pamela Wood

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that the state was not considering future lockdowns even as COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked this month.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Hogan said he was concerned about the rising cases and hospitalizations, but that he was “not anticipating any lockdowns at all.”

Last week, Hogan called on hospitals to reduce some non-COVID procedures to free up beds and workers in anticipation of another coronavirus surge.

“We are anticipating, over the next three to five weeks, probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis,” Hogan said.

As of Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 1,257 people hospitalized, more than twice the number in mid-November.

It’s unclear how many coronavirus cases or deaths there have been in the state in recent weeks; the data has not been reported since Dec. 3, when the health department was hit with a cyberattack .

The health department has said its information technology and cybersecurity teams are working around the clock to restore the full reporting, but it has not shared a timeline for when that may occur.

Instead of potential coronavirus restrictions, Hogan said the state was encouraging booster shots and monoclonal antibody treatments.

Hogan also said the state would put more money into testing. As cases have risen in Maryland this fall, COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by . Most testing sites have reduced hours, and at-home tests are expensive and often out of stock.

Hogan also announced Sunday that the state had administered more than 10 million vaccine doses, which includes first and second doses, single doses and booster shots.

Comments / 19

court martial Biden
2d ago

that's cause meatball head hogan knows no one in this stare will put up with another illegal lockdown.....he knows the numbers are being faked since he is the one behind them being faked

Reply
9
Jesus
2d ago

Since I see its not being taken seriously we will give you the biggest increase in cases you've had yet and by alot. JC

Reply(1)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID, says he has no symptoms

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a Tuesday tweet, another public sign of the latest coronavirus surge taking hold across Maryland. Olszewski, 39, said he doesn’t have any symptoms and is working from his Miller’s Island home while quarantined. He said he’s coordinated with the Health Department to notify any close contacts who may have ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

It’s time for a cautious COVID Christmas | COMMENTARY

In just the last few days, COVID-19 warning signs have begun shining brighter than Rudolph’s sniffer. Positivity rates have suddenly doubled, a product of both the lingering delta and highly infectious omicron variants, and the state health department’s cyberattack, which has kept Marylanders ill-informed on the coronavirus front for two full weeks. On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he had ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Del. Jason Buckel, top-ranking Republican in House of Delegates, facing harassment charges

The top-ranking Republican in the Maryland House of Delegates, Del. Jason Buckel, is facing two charges of criminal harassment, after his estranged wife’s boyfriend alleged the delegate spent months sending him aggressive messages online, according to court records. Buckel, who represents Allegany County, described the charges as an unfortunate and difficult private matter that spilled out ...
DELAWARE STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Longer holidays, job fairs, eased qualifications; how Baltimore-area schools are coping with substitutes shortages

Baltimore-area school systems, faced with overextended teachers and a shortage of substitutes, are adopting a myriad of strategies to ease the pressure they say the coronavirus pandemic is placing on educators’ shoulders this academic year. Public school officials and union leaders say that despite students returning to the classroom, this school year is far from normal. In addition to ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Neglecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19 renders us all vulnerable | COMMENTARY

A team of four doctors, experts in infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, are sounding a warning about Americans who remain most vulnerable to COVID-19 — those with existing health conditions or the immunosuppressed. They can harbor what the doctors call “evolving viral swarms” and could produce even more harmful variants of the coronavirus that would undermine the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Kurt Schmoke left politics behind. Today he teaches the city’s history — and his own — at University of Baltimore.

Former Baltimore City Mayor Kurt Schmoke doesn’t care to dwell on his past in politics. The city’s first elected Black mayor didn’t hang on to the framed map marking the locations of completed projects that colleagues presented him on his last day in office. And when Schmoke thinks of the moments in his life that he would handle differently, it’s the tie games and losses from his notable ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy