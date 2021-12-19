Michigan's popular elk license plate going away after New Year – here's the replacement

(WWJ) – Michiganders have just a few days left to get the state’s popular Elk license plate.

Back in December 2017 the state introduced the elk on Michigan’s wildlife habitat license plate to mark the 2018 celebration of 100 years of elk in the state.

The elk will be replaced at the start of the new year, with the new wildlife habitat license featuring the Kirtland’s warbler to celebrate the recovery of the unique bird.

Those who want to purchase the elk plate can do so on the Secretary of State’s website until the end of the month for $35, with $25 of that fee going to benefit the Nongame Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund .

Kirtland's warbler license plate will be available at the start of the new year.

The Kirtland’s warbler plate will be available after the first of the year. The DNR says preservation efforts have restored the small bird’s population to more than 4,500 in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario.

More info on the preservation of the bird can be found on the DNR’s website.

Those interested in purchasing one of the plates, or other license plates benefitting various programs and charities can do so on the Secretary of State's website.