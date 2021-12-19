ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Singer Sir Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to simple battery

By CNN
 2 days ago
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

CNN — Singer Sir Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, each pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of simple battery in relation to a 2019 incident outside a south Florida hotel.

Stewart punched a security guard at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve in 2019 after his son, “got about ‘nose to nose’ distance” from the guard’s face and later shoved him, according to police.

Surveillance from hotel cameras from that night revealed that Stewart and his son were the “primary aggressors,” a Palm Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WPTV at the time said.

Neither Stewart nor Sean appeared in court on Friday but pleaded guilty in “absentia,” court documents show, CNN reported. They must pay $675 each in court fines.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause,” Guy Fronstin, an attorney for Rod Stewart, said in a statement.

“In resolving the case, Sir Rod Stewart was not convicted, nor sentenced to jail, or placed on probation,” the attorney added.

