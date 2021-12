Pfizer reported the death of a young male patient who was participating in an an early-stage trial for the Big Pharma’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) gene therapy. The company paused screening and dosing in the study while it works with the trial site investigator to figure out what happened, Pfizer said in a community letter (PDF) published by patient advocacy group Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). The FDA has also placed a clinical hold on the study.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO