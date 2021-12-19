ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Blues used fans in the arena for hilarious holiday-themed lookalike game

By BarDown Staff
bardown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it is definitely nice to watch sports from the comfort of your own couch, it’s impossible to emulate the full experience of actually attending a game in person. The atmosphere is one...

www.bardown.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

Blue Jackets-themed Christmas light show takes social media by storm

When Andrew Dufford decided to put together a tribute to the Blue Jackets with his home's Christmas lights display, he hoped CBJ fans would like it. He probably couldn't have anticipated the result, though. Once it was shared by the @CBJArtillery Twitter account Saturday evening, the video -- which features a representation of the CBJ cannon firing across the front of his house as part of a light show choreographed to the team's goal song -- now has more than 40,000 views on Twitter.
NHL
bardown.com

Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas pulls off incredible "Zegras Assist" in the WHL!

In recent years, hockey has gone through a noticeable shift. Gone are the days where lumbering enforcers would patrol the ice with the size and strength of a small bear, intimidating any and all members of the opposition. More recently, a precedent on skill and speed have opened up the sport to new displays of ridiculous talent.
NHL
