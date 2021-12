One of the big milestones of adulting tends to be buying a house. After all, renting is seen as just throwing your money away. But is that really the case?. On this week's Money Confidential, host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez hopes to answer that question for Cheryl (not her real name), a 35-year-old living in Los Angeles, who had a bad experience owning her first home, and is considering never following that path again. "Everyone in my life is like, you have to own a house," she says. "I did it, and I hated it. There was just this neverending cycle of every weekend, there's something to do to maintain this house."

