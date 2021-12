Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has a difficult decision to make in the coming weeks when deciding star forward Jerami Grant‘s future with the organization. These are the types of decisions that make my stomach churn. When the Detroit Pistons acquired Grant in free agency, I admittingly wasn’t overly thrilled, but Grant quickly exceeded expectations. At the time, I held out hope that the organization would be able to come to terms with Christian Wood on a long-term extension, but he opted to join a loaded Rockets roster in hopes of making a title run. Unfortunately for Wood, the Rockets quickly imploded and traded away James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO