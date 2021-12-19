ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A modern twist on ‘The Nutcracker’ delights families at the Regional Center of Orange County

By Megan Telles
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAykj_0dR6cnFJ00

A modern twist on “The Nutcracker,” the quintessential holiday ballet of Tchaikovsky’s classical masterpiece, is now showing at the Regional Center of Orange County at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Performances of the Magic of Festival Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” will continue at the Irvine Barclay Theatre through Dec. 24. The show is under the artistic direction of Rizkalla and includes Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 19, 2021.

