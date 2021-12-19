ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts Hosts Lifetime Achievement Awards

mauinow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts hosts the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Awards today from...

mauinow.com

sflcn.com

Jamaican, Rev. Dr. Coretta Mathie Receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards

[WASHINGTON, DC] – On Friday December 3, 2021 Jamaican born Rev. Dr. Coretta Mathie became the first known Jamaican to receive the President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Biden Administration. The award was presented to her by Ambassadors from the United Nations in honor of her work. This award is the highest award that can be received in the humanitarian area of recognition. The award is bestowed on those who have more than a decade of documented accomplishments contributing to significant impact on large numbers of individuals and organizations.
EDUCATION
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Nashoba Park resident celebrates Lifetime Achievement Award

AYER — Sabrina Rice, a resident of Ayer for more than 50 years, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Nashoba Park Assisted Living Community, recognizing her special achievements and life experiences, according to an announcement from the NPALC. Born in Chicago, Rice moved to Ayer at age 6...
AYER, MA
wxhc.com

Bonnie Raitt to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

Bonnie Raitt will be starting the new year with an impressive new honor the night before the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that she'll receive its Lifetime Achievement Award. The award celebrates those who "made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording," per the...
CELEBRITIES
glasstire.com

Learn About Art League Houston’s Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Alvia Wardlaw

“Art League Houston (ALH) is honored to celebrate Dr. Alvia Wardlaw as the recipient of the biannual 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership. In a career that spans five decades, including 22 years at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and nearly 50 years at Texas Southern University, art historian and curator Dr. Wardlaw has presented exhibitions rewriting the canon of American art with major, overdue chapters for African American artists, especially John Biggers, Thornton Dial and Kermit Oliver.
MUSEUMS
sylacauganews.com

SAFE Executive Director Margaret Morton receives lifetime achievement award

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Mrs. Margaret Morton is a cornerstone of the Sylacauga community, and her lifelong dedication and accomplishments have now been duly recognized. The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) was created in 1996 to “address social and economic issues” affecting families, and specifically children, across Sylacauga and all of Talladega County. Two years later, Margaret Morton was appointed as Executive Director, and for the last 24 years she has devoted herself to helping the community however she could.
SYLACAUGA, AL
San Diego Business Journal

Lifetime of Achievement Draws Honors for Architect Alison Whitelaw

Alison Whitelaw knew that she wanted to be an architect from the age of 15. Growing up near the English city of Coventry, which was heavily bombed during World War II, Whitelaw said she was inspired in part by the construction of a new cathedral to replace the gothic medieval cathedral that was destroyed in the bombing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
an17.com

Foster, Moffett will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at SLU Commencement Saturday

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will honor its summer and fall 2021 graduates with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., university officials announced. Scheduled in the University Center, the 10 a.m. ceremony will honor graduates in the colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology, while the 3 p.m. ceremony will honor the colleges of Business and Nursing and Health Sciences.
COLLEGES
Design World Network

AEM’s Slater receives Lifetime Achievement Award from IAEE

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) President Dennis Slater received The Lifetime Achievement Award from The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) in a special presentation held Wednesday during Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Philadelphia. The Lifetime Achievement Award is a special award recognizing IAEE members...
World Link

Art by the Sea to host reception

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites you to attend a reception on Saturday, December 11, from 2-4 p.m. to view the creations of Featured Member Artist Sunny Kudo who does amazing gourd work and painted wood panels. Kudo will be present to discuss her artistry with all those interested.
VISUAL ART
detroitperforms.org

Special: Interlochen Arts Academy Presents The Nutcracker

Premiering Monday, December 20 at 9PM; a global holiday classic for more than a century, The Nutcracker recants the whimsical story of Clara and the valiant Nutcracker prince who dance their way through the Land of Sweets. The fairytale is brought to life through an artistic spectacle.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Michèle Burke & Joy Zapata Set For 2022 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild has its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winners: Oscar– and multiple Emmy-winning makeup artist Michèle Burke and Emmy-winning hairstylist Joy Zapata. Both will be honored at the ninth annual The Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild Awards on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton. Watch video interviews with both honorees below. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, Grammys, Oscars & More A double Oscar winner for makeup for Quest for Fire — becoming the first woman to will in the category — and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Burke has more than 100 films and television makeup credits. She also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Blues Foundation Names Judith Black President & CEO

The Blues Foundation has named Judith Black its new president and CEO, effective January 1, 2022. Black is co-founder and previously served as President of the Tarik Black Foundation, which has a mission to “provide young people access to practical information and exposure through real world experiences.” She also held senior posts at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the National Civil Rights Museum and as chair of the city of Memphis’ Minority Business Development Oversight Commission. “I am honored and thrilled to serve as CEO for the Blues Foundation,” Black said. “I grew up in...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Garner awarded lifetime achievement award

District One Superintendent receives award for art education. CAMPOBELLO—Spartanburg County District One Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Garner was named the recipient of the Thomas A. Hatfield Lifetime Achievement Award recently. The award is from the South Carolina Art Education Association and is given to someone who has demonstrated a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
musicconnection.com

Bonnie Raitt To Receive GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award

The Recording Academy has announced that Bonnie Raitt will join the honorees receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception event, to be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Ten-time Grammy winner Raitt will be joined by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads. Ed Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds were named Trustees Award honorees; and Daniel Weiss is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient.
MUSIC

