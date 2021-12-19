Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts Hosts Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Recording Academy has announced that Bonnie Raitt will join the honorees receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception event, to be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Ten-time Grammy winner Raitt will be joined by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads. Ed Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds were named Trustees Award honorees; and Daniel Weiss is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient.
