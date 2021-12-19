Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts Hosts Lifetime Achievement Awards

[WASHINGTON, DC] – On Friday December 3, 2021 Jamaican born Rev. Dr. Coretta Mathie became the first known Jamaican to receive the President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Biden Administration. The award was presented to her by Ambassadors from the United Nations in honor of her work. This award is the highest award that can be received in the humanitarian area of recognition. The award is bestowed on those who have more than a decade of documented accomplishments contributing to significant impact on large numbers of individuals and organizations.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO