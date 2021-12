We’ve talked about the bullpen a little bit over the last week or two, but in part because that market just didn’t get moving before the lockout and in part because other more prominent areas needed some work as well, there generally hasn’t been a lot of focus on the relief corps in the early part of the winter. But eventually the focus will head there when transactions start back up, and the Boston Red Sox will need to figure out a way to shore up those late innings. It’s not an ideal offseason to be in this position given the relative dearth of impact options available in free agency, but if you know where to look you can find intriguing options. We talked about Ryan Tepera, who was one of those relatively cheap options. Collin McHugh could be an even better one.

