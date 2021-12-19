ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic issues on Route 1 in Chadds Ford

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1mhp_0dR6cg4E00

A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Route 1 near the intersection of Chadds Ford School Drive and Fairville Road.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver lost control and hit a pole.

The northbound lanes of the roadway were closed most of the morning as police worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy