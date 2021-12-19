Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic issues on Route 1 in Chadds Ford

A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Route 1 near the intersection of Chadds Ford School Drive and Fairville Road.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver lost control and hit a pole.

The northbound lanes of the roadway were closed most of the morning as police worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.