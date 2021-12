Keep in mind that the Giants are actually trying to get their wide receivers more involved, and this is what they manage to do. It wasn’t until Jake Fromm entered the game that Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard finally started getting the ball thrown in their direction on a routine basis. "That’s what you’ve gotta do, get the playmakers the ball," Fromm said. From the mouths of babes. Saquon Barkley continues to struggle (50 rushing yards on 15 carries, none for more than 6 yards) and be outperformed by Devontae Booker (74 yards on 8 carries, including ones of 28 and 31). The Giants had just two possessions that lasted more than six plays with Mike Glennon at quarterback.

