Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Are Planning To Spend the Holidays Together

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly planning to spend some part of the holidays together, with Davidson being invited to Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. There are also plans for Kardashian to travel to Florida afterwards, where Davidson is co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Miley Cyrus for NBC...

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

Miley Cyrus teases Pete Davidson about Kim Kardashian romance while performing 'It Should Have Been Me'

If Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" was any indication, we're in for a treat with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." The NBC special will be cohosted by Cyrus and Davidson, and their appearance on Fallon was capped by Cyrus covering "It Should Have Been Me" and expertly teasing Davidson over his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian in the process.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Smokes On The Red Carpet At His Premiere As Kim Reunites With Kanye — Photo

A solo Pete Davidson lit up on the red carpet for his new show ‘The Freak Brothers’ while Kim Kardashian attended Virgil Abloh’s memorial along with ex Kanye West. Pete Davidson, 28, did his thing at the red carpet premiere for Freak Brothers in Los Angeles on December 6. Pete smoked a joint on the red carpet as he posed for photos. He looked the definition of chill in a white sweatsuit and red coat over top, along with striped pants, sunglasses, and a “Freak’n Easy” hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES

