INDIANAPOLIS – For as much as ending their eight-game losing streak to the New England Patriots was important, Saturday’s 27-17 victory was more than that for the Colts. The Colts not only beat the team that went into Week 15 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they also sent a message to the rest of the teams in the wide-open conference that they are capable of making a run in the playoffs. The victory was the Colts’ first over the Patriots since November 2009 when quarterback Peyton Manning was still in Indianapolis and Tom Brady in New England.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO