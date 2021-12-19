Stefanini Group Opens Security Operations Center To Support US Customers

Starburst Announces Availability on Alibaba Cloud, Forging Ahead With Global Multi-Cloud Analytics. BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- After a year of record financing and year-over-year growth across sales channels, hiring and the global customer base, Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, is announcing a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to deliver Starburst Enterprise to the Greater China market. Through this partnership, Alibaba Cloud is providing engineering to integrate Starburst Enterprise on Alibaba Cloud, as well as providing the sales, services, and support resources needed to deliver a seamless customer experience. Starburst is currently available on major public and private cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, Red Hat, and HPE, but this partnership is a key step in providing the analytics engine for data mesh to Alibaba Cloud customers in Greater China.

