ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Stefanini Group Opens Security Operations Center To Support US Customers

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 2 days ago

SOUTHFIELD – Global IT Provider Stefanini Group has opened a Security Operations Center to support U.S. customer needs by offering advanced intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, from high availability in monitoring and response to incidents to a stronger performance of the company’s business unit. The recent episodes in...

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

PCI Pal Provides Secure, Compliant Payments For Talkdesk Global Customers

Joint Talkdesk, PCI Pal customer relationships expand to include Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk. PCI Pal, the global provider of secure payment solutions, is working closely with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide a growing list of customers with innovative customer service and security capabilities. The companies’ expanding customer list includes Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Alibaba Cloud Forms Partnership with Starburst To Bring The Analytics Engine For Data Mesh to Asia-Pacific Region

Starburst Announces Availability on Alibaba Cloud, Forging Ahead With Global Multi-Cloud Analytics. BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- After a year of record financing and year-over-year growth across sales channels, hiring and the global customer base, Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, is announcing a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to deliver Starburst Enterprise to the Greater China market. Through this partnership, Alibaba Cloud is providing engineering to integrate Starburst Enterprise on Alibaba Cloud, as well as providing the sales, services, and support resources needed to deliver a seamless customer experience. Starburst is currently available on major public and private cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, Red Hat, and HPE, but this partnership is a key step in providing the analytics engine for data mesh to Alibaba Cloud customers in Greater China.
BUSINESS
automationworld.com

Remote Access Cybersecurity Management

Cyber-attacks have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ransomware Task Force, an international coalition of experts formed to combat ransomware criminals. Ransomware is a type of malware used by attackers who threaten to publish the victim's data or block access to their systems unless a ransom is paid.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#North American#Cyber Smart Defense#Leidivino Natal
ZDNet

The technology department's strategic moment is here; but is it ready?

The past two years have changed the way business leaders view their information technology teams. Executives leaned very heavily on IT to save their hides, as well as explore new ways to get ahead. It's up to IT teams, then, to be ready to keep holding the hands of their business clients in what will certainly be another turbulent and unpredictable year ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

Microsoft finally gets EU antitrust approval 8 months after it acquired Nuance for $16 billion

Eight months after Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications for $16 billion, the European Commission (EU) on Tuesday granted Microsoft unconditional antitrust approval for artificial intelligence and speech technology company, according to a report from Reuters, citing a statement from the Commission. The deal has already received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

AccessOne Acquires CueSquared to Address Patient Financial Experience

– AccessOne acquires one-touch mobile payment platform CueSquared. The acquisition adds mobile billing and payment product to existing patient financing offerings, extending AccessOne solution portfolio to address the overall patient financial experience. AccessOne, a leading provider of inclusive Care Now, Pay Later patient financing solutions that help all consumers manage...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
ZDNet

Get the exam preparation that can transform your IT experience into cybersecurity expertise for just $70

The best way for experienced IT professionals to get salaries that reflect their advanced skills is to have major certifications on their resumes. The exams are tough, but if you want to specialize in cybersecurity, you can pass them on the first try with help from The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle. And it's on sale at the moment for only $69.
COMPUTERS
Axios

Digital Support Specialist – Customer Care

Through our legacy of nearly 100 years of sound banking practices and unparalleled pursuit of excellence, SouthState is quickly becoming a leading bank in the Southeast. We are excited about our continued growth but are committed to staying true to our roots of building meaningful and lasting relationships, serving our local communities, and inspiring a greater purpose in our team members. We invite you to become a member of the SouthState family. South State Bank is hiring 8 Digital Support Specialist in our Customer Care department.
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS recognized as 'flagship vendor' in operational AI industry report

LeanTaaS was named a Flagship Vendor for Operational Excellence in a Chilmark Research report on artificial intelligence for operations, dubbed AI4Ops. The report, "Augmented Intelligence for Healthcare Operations," used LeanTaaS and nine other healthcare-focused AI4Ops solutions to chart an estimated compound annual growth rate of 40 percent across the space.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Santander ramps up facial biometrics in Brazil

Santander has announced the implementation of facial biometrics to millions of customers as part of the bank's wider efforts around digital transformation. The technology is being rolled out gradually and will see approximately 10 million individual and corporate clients using mobile banking for transactions invited to register to use the functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Siemens Launching JPMorgan-Built Blockchain

J.P. Morgan Chase is working with Siemens to create a blockchain system for the latter company’s payments. As the Financial Times reported Monday (Dec. 20), the two companies say this system is a first-of-its-kind application. Siemens says it needs the upgraded automation to process a rising number of payments it expects as payment methods like pay-per-use gain popularity.
BUSINESS
pymnts

How Embedded Finance Reshapes, Modernizes Business Payments

Business-to-business (B2B) transactions are notorious for various pain points and paper-laden processes that, from invoices to paper checks, result in late, and even lost, payments. Taira Hall, senior vice president of B2B and strategic innovation at FIS, said that embedded finance — integrating payments directly into apps, platforms and even...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

How SAP uses 'social sabbaticals' to retain employees

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The pandemic era upended the world in all sorts of ways, but one of the most fascinating is the so-called 'Great Resignation.' Employees are moving out of their previous roles in numbers not seen for decades. Here is an idea to keep employees challenged...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Delivery Robot Development, Update To S-3

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, announced that its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile Inc. (RAD-M), has committed to produce an intelligent autonomous delivery vehicle based on RAD-M’s ROAMEO technology. “Developing this product is something that we’ve wanted...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Why a contact center could be key to your business success

With the pandemic forcing much of the world away from their offices and back home, the way we stay in contact with businesses has gone through a significant shift. One perhaps unexpected beneficiary of these changes has been the much-maligned contact center. With shoppers unable to carry out returns or even ask a question as high street stores closed across the world, contact centers took on a whole new level of importance.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Mapping The Global Commerce Future Playbook: How Instant Payments Will Transform The Payments Ecosystem

How Real-Time Payments Help Global Businesses Power Sustainable Growth. The consumerization of digital payments is influencing business-to-business (B2B) expectations, especially when transactions are being done internationally. PYMNTS’ Mapping The Global Commerce Future Playbook, a Citi collaboration, outlines how businesses can use real-time payments to unlock the transparency, speed and seamlessness they crave to streamline their treasury functions and power sustainable growth globally.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Shifting security further left: DevSecOps becoming SecDevOps

Veracode has revealed usage data that demonstrates cybersecurity is becoming more automated and componentized in line with modern software architectures and development practices. The analysis of 5,446,170 static scans and more than 310,000 apps over a 13-month period from September 2020 to October 2021 found a startling 143 percent growth...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy