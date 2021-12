Mac Jones is going above and beyond what most rookies do in their first season with the New England Patriots both on and off the field. Jones has helped the Patriots put together a 9-5 record after 15 weeks and he’s already a key voice of leadership. While he may be vocal in the locker room, he has been as uninteresting as quarterbacks can get when speaking with the media, likely on purpose. The Patriots seem to want to keep Jones out of the spotlight.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO