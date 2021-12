THIS GUEST ARTICLE BY: Brock N. Cordeiro, member of the Dartmouth Housing Authority. Christmas Day is December 25, but gifts were delivered a little early to the Town of Dartmouth, and not even by a jolly old elf. Instead of Santa Claus, it was Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito who visited the Dartmouth Housing Authority (DHA) on the morning of Thursday, December 16 to announce $385,000 in MassWorks Infrastructure Development grants – $275,000 to benefit the construction of the DHA's Mendes-Monteiro House and $110,000 to the Town of Dartmouth to help fund affordable housing construction in North Dartmouth at Route 6 and Reed Road.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO