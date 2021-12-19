ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sixers’ Andre Drummond, Shake Milton in protocol

 2 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers will be severely depleted for Sunday night’s game against New Orleans after two Sixers players reportedly entered the COVID-19 protocol.

The Athletic reported Sunday that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton joined Georges Niang in the health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia already is without Furkan Korkmaz (illness), Jaden Springer (concussion), Grant Riller (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), while Joel Embiid (ankle), Tyrese Maxey (quad) and Danny Green (hip) are listed as questionable to face the visiting Pelicans.

Under league rules, the Sixers must have at least eight players available to avoid a postponement.

–Field Level Media

IN THIS ARTICLE
