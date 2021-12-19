Don “Wink” Martindale popular candidate in Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search

With Urban Meyer already flaming out with the Jacksonville Jaguars after just 13 games, the organization needs to begin its search for a new head coach . Most likely, that discovery process is already underway. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network mentions current Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale as a top candidate early in the process.

Rap noted how Martindale created the defense the Jaguars currently operate and could reinforce his methods as the leading coach on staff. In this scenario, the Jags would likely keep the same defense Wink is familiar with, but change their approach on offense.

Martindale has coordinated the Ravens defense from 2018-now and has always helped them end the year with a top-10 defense in both yards and points allowed. Notably, Martindale has never been a head coach of a football team but he has 17 years of experience coaching defenses within the NFL. Typically, his specialty is working with the team’s linebackers.

Don Martindale would likely retain current Jacksonville Jaguars D-coordinator

Jacksonville’s current defensive coordinator, Joe Cullen, spent five seasons as Baltimore’s defensive line coach, working under Martindale from 2018-20. Even if Martindale were offered Jacksonville’s head coaching gig, it’s possible he would keep Cullen on staff as his coordinator. Keeping the same coach should only help ensure the coaches are all on the same page.

For now, interim coach Darrell Bevell will get an opportunity to show what he can do with this current Jaguars squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season. Bevell has a career 1-4 record as an acting head coach after first receiving an opportunity with the Detroit Lions late last season when Matt Patricia was let go after starting 4-7.

For now, the Jaguars hope to see some signs of encouragement as they finish what’s been a tumultuous season.

