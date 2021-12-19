Panthers K Zane Gonzalez injured in pre-game warmups

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field after sustaining a right-quad injury during pre-game warmups for Sunday’s game against the host Buffalo Bills.

Gonzalez officially was ruled out for the contest minutes later by the Panthers (5-8), who do not have another kicker on their 53-man roster. Punter Lachlan Edwards likely will handle kickoffs for Carolina.

Gonzalez, 26, has made 20 of 22 field-goal attempts this season, plus 22 of 23 extra-point tries.

Gonzalez is 91 of 113 on field-goal attempts and 127 of 134 on extra-point tries in 63 career games with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Panthers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: