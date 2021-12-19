ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers K Zane Gonzalez injured in pre-game warmups

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cuaY_0dR6aJtD00

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field after sustaining a right-quad injury during pre-game warmups for Sunday’s game against the host Buffalo Bills.

Gonzalez officially was ruled out for the contest minutes later by the Panthers (5-8), who do not have another kicker on their 53-man roster. Punter Lachlan Edwards likely will handle kickoffs for Carolina.

Gonzalez, 26, has made 20 of 22 field-goal attempts this season, plus 22 of 23 extra-point tries.

Gonzalez is 91 of 113 on field-goal attempts and 127 of 134 on extra-point tries in 63 career games with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Panthers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
The Spun

Embarrassing Panthers’ 4th-and-1 Play Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers may have just had the worst 4th-and-1 play of the NFL season. Carolina was at mid-field when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball and threw a horrific pass behind the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t even close to his intended target. Even if it was, the...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers kicker leaves field with injury during warmups

The hits are coming for the Panthers before the game even begins. During pregame warmups, disaster struck Carolina regarding their kicker Zane Gonzalez. According to Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, their kicker left the field in bad shape during warmups. “Zane Gonzalez is being helped off the field,” tweeted Person....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Super Bowl
FanSided

4 critical observations from Cam Newton’s performance at the Bills

What were some key observations regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s performance at the Buffalo Bills in Week 15?. After another week of familiarizing himself with the new offense, Cam Newton took the field at the Buffalo Bills for what appeared to be his toughest challenge since rejoining the Carolina Panthers. This is a constant evaluation where the former NFL MVP is concerned and there does seem to be ongoing doubts about what his future with the franchise is going to look like beyond the current campaign.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen says his sprained left foot felt fine — still, he was grateful for how his Buffalo teammates helped carry the load. Devin Singletary sparked what had been a pedestrian running attack with a season-best 86 yards. A much-maligned and COVID-19-depleted offensive line delivered in both run blocking and pass protection.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule reveals play that Cam Newton screwed up in Panthers’ loss to Bills

The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss on Sunday, marking the team’s fourth consecutive defeat. As the team continues to cycle through quarterbacks, head coach Matt Rhule has not been afraid to be vocally critical of his signal-callers. Well, after the 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rhule didn’t hesitate to call out a costly mistake made by Cam Newton during the game, via Panthers beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
CBS Sports

Halftime Scorigami: Panthers-Bills score after 30 minutes is a first in NFL history

The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills didn't have a first half that football fans will discuss for generations, yet the two teams were able to make some history in the first 30 minutes. The Bills led the Panthers 17-8 at halftime -- the first game in NFL history that had a 17-8 halftime score, according to Fox.
NFL
bleachernation.com

The Panthers Held Impromptu Kicker Tryouts With Their Backup QB in Pre-Game Warmups

Football is the ultimate next-man-up game. And while in-game replacements are where our minds jnjtisllyngo when thinking about that phrase, what is a team to do when a key player suffers an injury right before kickoff?. Host tryouts during pre-game warmups, of course:. That’s, right. The Carolina Panthers were running...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kicker Injury News

It’s not often that you hear about an NFL kicker getting hurt in pregame warmups. But, unfortunately that was the case on Sunday. According to ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury before the game. And members of the team were helping him off the field.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy