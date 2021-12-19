Competency questions delay resolution in jail guard’s death

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Questions over the competency of an Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 have continued to delay a resolution in the case.

Prosecutors have filed a motion saying experts for the state and the defense want to re-evaluate Tramell Mackenzie Hunter to determine if he is competent to stand trial, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Hunter, 32, is charged with capital murder and faces a possible death sentence for the death of Lisa Mauldin, 47, at the Miller County Jail in December 2016.

Hunter is also charged with battery of a peace officer for allegedly attacking a second female correctional officer on the same day Mauldin was killed.

Hunter was initially found mentally incompetent for trial, but he was later ruled competent after a state psychologist said Hunter may have been faking mental illness.

A final competency hearing had been set for earlier this month but was postponed. A new hearing has not been scheduled.

On Friday, family and friends of Mauldin gathered outside the county jail to remember her.

Mauldin’s daughter, Nikki Heath, recalled her mother’s love for singing and remembered her as the “amazing woman she was.”