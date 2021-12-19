ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Competency questions delay resolution in jail guard’s death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Questions over the competency of an Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 have continued to delay a resolution in the case.

Prosecutors have filed a motion saying experts for the state and the defense want to re-evaluate Tramell Mackenzie Hunter to determine if he is competent to stand trial, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Hunter, 32, is charged with capital murder and faces a possible death sentence for the death of Lisa Mauldin, 47, at the Miller County Jail in December 2016.

Hunter is also charged with battery of a peace officer for allegedly attacking a second female correctional officer on the same day Mauldin was killed.

Hunter was initially found mentally incompetent for trial, but he was later ruled competent after a state psychologist said Hunter may have been faking mental illness.

A final competency hearing had been set for earlier this month but was postponed. A new hearing has not been scheduled.

On Friday, family and friends of Mauldin gathered outside the county jail to remember her.

Mauldin’s daughter, Nikki Heath, recalled her mother’s love for singing and remembered her as the “amazing woman she was.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on domestic violence allegations

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on allegations of domestic violence, police said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Micah Hibpshman turned himself in to Oregon City police Friday and was taken into custody on allegations of strangulation, menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Associated Press

Delaware officers cleared in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have cleared two New Castle County police officers who fatally shot a man in January, but an outside review found that the man’s death “could have been avoided if better policing tactics were employed.”. The Department of Justice and a law...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#County Jail#Prison#Ap#The Texarkana Gazette
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy