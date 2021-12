Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Football Team in this edition of Tuesday night football. This matchup was moved from Sunday due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the NFL, and Washington was one of the hardest hit teams in the league. Currently on its reserve/COVID-19 list are its top two quarterbacks in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff. Recently-signed Garrett Gilbert will be starting under center.

