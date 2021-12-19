ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Nets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTlwA_0dR6Z8IQ00

There have now been five postponements in 2021-22 due to COVID-19.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A trio of NBA contests were postponed Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cleveland vs. Atlanta was the first game to be postponed Sunday morning. The contest was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland's roster, which includes rookie center Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers are short of the eight-player minimum necessary to play.

Denver's matchup in Brooklyn was postponed shortly after the Cleveland announcement. The Nets are currently facing a wave of COVID-19 absences, with the addition of Kevin Durant marking the eighth absence on Brooklyn's roster. New Orleans at Philadelphia was also postponed early Sunday due to COVID-19 absences on the Sixers' roster.

Sunday's postponements rise the total to five during the 2021-22 season. The NBA has been hit by a wave of COVID-19 absences in recent weeks, including stars James Harden, Anthony Edwards and Trae Young.

More NBA Coverage:

NBA Draft Big Board: Jabari Smith Jr. Is the New No. 1
Steph Curry Is the Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the NBA's Greats?
NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes Lead Charge

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards Games Postponed

The NBA has announced that the Brooklyn Nets’ games on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 against the Denver Nuggets and on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. The...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Trae Young
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kevin Durant
denverstiffs.com

Report: Nuggets vs. Nets game today has been postponed

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets game that was set to be played today has been canceled. Denver only has one player in health and safety protocols (Bol Bol), while the Nets have most of their roster including players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul Millsap, and Kyrie Irving. This is now the fourth game this season the NBA has postponed due to COVID.
NBA
theScore

NBA postpones Pelicans-76ers, Nets' games vs. Nuggets, Wizards

The NBA has postponed Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans' tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers. The league also postponed the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game earlier in the day. It also reportedly postponed the Nets' next game against the Washington Wizards...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nuggets#Hawks#Covid#Sixers
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. steals show as Dubs foster family environment

Over the last decade or so, the Warriors have made sure to welcome the children of their players with open arms. Steph Curry's three kids are well-known. Zaza Pachulia's two sons have spent a lot of time around the facility. Andre Iguodala's son was part of the Warriors' 2014-15 NBA title celebration on the podium.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy