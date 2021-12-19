Cavaliers vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Nets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

There have now been five postponements in 2021-22 due to COVID-19.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A trio of NBA contests were postponed Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cleveland vs. Atlanta was the first game to be postponed Sunday morning. The contest was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland's roster, which includes rookie center Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers are short of the eight-player minimum necessary to play.

Denver's matchup in Brooklyn was postponed shortly after the Cleveland announcement. The Nets are currently facing a wave of COVID-19 absences, with the addition of Kevin Durant marking the eighth absence on Brooklyn's roster. New Orleans at Philadelphia was also postponed early Sunday due to COVID-19 absences on the Sixers' roster.

Sunday's postponements rise the total to five during the 2021-22 season. The NBA has been hit by a wave of COVID-19 absences in recent weeks, including stars James Harden, Anthony Edwards and Trae Young.

