ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With Omicron raging, Fauci says the 'real problem' is Americans who aren't vaccinated

By JOSH BOAK
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiqvu_0dR6Z20400

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical advisor said Sunday, and President Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

The prospect of a winter chilled by a new wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to defend the president's earlier promise in a separate interview Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.”

“The idea about hoping and having an aspiration to be independent of the virus after a period of time is understandable and reasonable,” Fauci said. “But the one thing that we know from, now, almost two years experience with this virus, is that it is really very unpredictable.”

Yet the president seems to be potentially stuck in a negative feedback loop with a risk that infections could worsen the supply chain challenges facing the United States and fuel inflation. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) told NBC that Biden should stop talking about vaccination as two shots and a booster and, instead, call it “three doses" that are needed to maximize protection.

Polis pivoted to inflation that is running at a nearly four-decade high, saying Biden needed to show the country how he is addressing that particular challenge as part of his coming remarks on the Omicron variant.

“We can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans,” said Polis, noting that Colorado is cutting vehicle registration fees and making it free to register a new business.

The administration is expecting an increase in breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be OK if they take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded settings such as airports.

Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. The president also will warn about the risks for those Americans who “choose to remain unvaccinated."

Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.

“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said. “And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%.”

Psaki's announcement Saturday on Twitter came after Vice President Kamala Harris said in a Los Angeles Times interview that the Biden administration “didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming.” She added: "We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

The vice president's words raised doubts as to the administration's strategy for addressing the pandemic. Biden had effectively declared independence from the virus at a White House celebration on the Fourth of July to mark progress with vaccinations inside the United States, yet the global nature of the pandemic meant that the disease could evolve as others around the world waited for immunization.

Fauci told NBC he saw the variants coming and he thought Harris' statement “was taken a bit out of context,” adding he believed she was referring to “the extraordinary number of mutations ... particularly with Omicron. No one had expected it that much but we were well prepared and expected that we were going to see variants."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 447

Guest
2d ago

That’s a down right lie!!!!! Every single person I know got vaccinated and they are the ones that’s are getting sick. The fact does not work!!!!!!

Reply(15)
185
Chris Castro
2d ago

the problem is you won't release all data for 55 years. if I was trying to convince someone to take something I wouldn't tell them all the data you want to know won't be available til after your death

Reply(27)
94
L.O.
2d ago

The real problem is him. Get politics out of this once and for all. Get him the eff off my tv. This is a pandemic, I’m sorry if it’s inconvenient for him but that’s what pandemics do. He took an oath of compassion befor he stepped foot into medical field for everyone not just his pet vaccinated who are also getting sick because the vaccines don’t work. They proved that in 2017 working with Covid vacs in ferrets.

Reply(4)
66
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas. Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
POTUS
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Kamala Harris
Marconews.com

Moderna study suggests 3rd dose effective vs. omicron; Trump booed when he says he got booster: COVID-19 updates

The first data available for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine suggests a third booster dose will be effective against omicron, the variant that is rapidly taking over the world. Moderna said early Monday that in a lab study, blood from 20 people who received the 50-microgram Moderna booster had 37 times the number of neutralizing antibodies as compared to blood from the same number of people who only received two shots. Moderna had reduced the dose of its booster to half the dose of the original two shots to limit side effects such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
NFL
The Week

Biden tries a harsher COVID message

With the Omicron variant on the rise in the United States, the Biden administration decided Friday to dispense with politeness. "For the unvaccinated," Jeff Zients, the White House COVID coordinator, said, "you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Americans#The White House#Nbc#Cnn#D Colo
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Esquire

All Praise to Our Glorious Leader for His Current Vaccine Message

Whether or not Omicron turns out to be the Doomsday Variant, the United States will continue to reap the whirlwind for its poor vaccination rate this winter. Data from the United Kingdom and the United States through previous waves suggest a "decoupling" of case rates and death rates thanks to vaccines and, to some extent, natural immunity from prior infections. That is to say, there are waves of infections that yield, on average, milder illness. We can expect that to continue, particularly if people come around to getting their boosters, but a whole lot of folks out there aren't vaccinated at all. They are significantly more likely to contract the virus, spread it, get hospitalized—putting further strain on a healthcare system at the brink after going-on-two years of this—and die.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
floridapolitics.com

Omicron doesn’t stop Ron DeSantis from cashing in on Dr. Fauci hate

Fauci's air travel masking comments outraged the Governor. The omicron variant of COVID-19 is beginning to take hold in Florida amid 18,000 total cases in the last week, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action using the latest surge to fundraise against familiar target: Dr. Anthony Fauci. An email to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
50K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy