ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers lose kicker Zane Gonzalez to quad injury suffered in warmups

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJYlO_0dR6YtDl00
Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers will be without a kicker for a Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills after Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury in warmups.

Gonzalez, 26, was helped off the field by trainers a little over an hour before kickoff. According to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, the likely replacement for Gonzalez will be punter Lachlan Edwards, although backup quarterback P.J. Walker has some experience kicking.

Several Panthers players were seen warming up for the possibility that they'd be asked to kick.

Despite losing three straight and eight of their last 10, the 5-8 Panthers are still not out of postseason contention. Just six teams in the NFC have winning records and the 6-7 Washington Football Team is currently in position to earn the final wild card berth in the conference.

Gonzalez has been a reliable player for the Panthers in 2021. He's made all 17 of his field goals inside 50 yards and three of his five tries from beyond that distance. Gonzalez is one of eight kickers in the NFL who has made more than 90 percent of his field goal attempts this season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Panthers could start Sam Darnold over Cam Newton vs. Buccaneers?

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold has missed the past five games with what was reported to be an incomplete fracture of the shoulder scapula in his throwing arm. In response to that setback, Carolina brought 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton back to the organization, but he's lost all four of his starts and has looked more like an old version of himself than the player of old.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs QB Tom Brady has shoulder issue ahead of Saints game?

Perhaps those plays were more costly than anyone realized at the time. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers added Brady to Friday's injury report with a right shoulder issue. The seven-time champion signal-caller was listed as a full participant and carries no injury designation into the weekend, so everybody should expect the future Hall of Famer to be in the lineup come Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ESPN

Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen says his sprained left foot felt fine — still, he was grateful for how his Buffalo teammates helped carry the load. Devin Singletary sparked what had been a pedestrian running attack with a season-best 86 yards. A much-maligned and COVID-19-depleted offensive line delivered in both run blocking and pass protection.
NFL
heraldsun.com

Bills 31, Panthers 14: Instant reaction as Carolina loses kicker, fourth straight game

First, the Carolina Panthers lost their kicker during pregame warmups Sunday. Then they compounded that oddity with a few of their biggest mistakes of the season. All of that added up to their fourth straight overall loss, as Buffalo whipped the Panthers, 31-14, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Carolina compensated pretty...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Buffalo Bills#Panthers Com#Nfc#Washington Football Team
kion546.com

Punch-less Panthers lose kicker, and then lose to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury before the opening kick. Gonzalez was hurt during warmups, and little went right for the Panthers after that in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Carolina has lost four in a row and nine of its past 11. Minus Gonzalez, the Panthers passed up two field goal attempts and went 1 for 5 on fourth downs. They also tried for 2 after both of their touchdowns and converted once.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: PJ Walker attempts field goal amid injury to Panthers kicker

The Panthers suffered a huge blow prior to their game against the Buffalo Bills, as kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury in warmups. However, quarterback P.J. Walker is attempting to fill in at the position. In a video shown on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, Walker’s attempt...
NFL
WRAL News

Panthers lose placekicker to pregame injury, trail 17-8 at halftime in Buffalo

FOX | 4th - 1:55. Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers are playing without a placekicker and trail 17-8 at halftime on the road against the Buffalo Bills. All the scoring came in the second quarter. Buffalo's Devin Singletary's rushed for a 16-yard touchdown, and Josh Allen completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs to put the Bills (7-6) on top 14-0.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Carolina Panthers signing kicker off Washington practice squad

According to Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off of the Washington Football Team’s practice squad. This will be Hajrullahu’s second stink with Carolina, being on the practice squad in Dec. 2020. There were issues with his visa, causing him to be cut. Hajrullahu...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kicker Injury News

It’s not often that you hear about an NFL kicker getting hurt in pregame warmups. But, unfortunately that was the case on Sunday. According to ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury before the game. And members of the team were helping him off the field.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy