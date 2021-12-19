Ring of Honor Star Participates In WWE Tryouts

The UFC Vegas 45 main event did not disappoint! We got a heavyweight size knockout when the UFC’s #3 rated heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, let his hands go against the #7 rated, Chris Daukaus, to achieve a first-round knockout. Lewis took his time here at first, not overcommitting or allowing himself to be out of position. When he saw his window, that’s when he stepped on the throttle and unloaded a violent series of clubbing right hands. The bulk of the blows were keeping Chris dazed, and then one flush one officially put him out. Luckily a referee was present to call off the contest. Lewis continues to be one of the scariest punchers in all of MMA, whether it’s the first last round. Derrick Lewis is now the UFC’s all-time leader in knockouts.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO