WWE

Ring of Honor Star Participates In WWE Tryouts

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing of Honor women’s champion Rok-C was among the wrestlers that participated in WWE’s latest round of tryouts in Orlando, FL. Rok-C had been under contract to ROH but is able to pursue other opportunities due to the promotion going on hiatus. Rok-C...

Laredoan Rok-C receives a tryout with WWE

Laredoan Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, received a WWE tryout recently. WWE held its latest round of tryouts at the organization's Performance Center in Florida on Dec. 15, 16 and 17. Among the participants was Gonzalez, the current Ring of Honor Women's Champion, multiple wrestling outlets reported Sunday.
WWE
