Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

The holidays are all about spending time with family. Occasionally, there is always that one aunt that never stops gossiping, or an in-law that has criticized your cooking once or twice. A family without healthy boundaries and appropriate behaviors can be taxing and drain our energy. Examples of a dysfunctional family include verbal abuse, poor communication skills, unhealthy coping skills, placing children in unsafe situations, and unpredictable behavior. Those who grew up in a dysfunctional family may deal with trust issues, experience self-doubt, have anxiety or depression, and self medicate with drugs or alcohol. Spending time with your family this holiday shouldn't have to feel exhausting, here are some ways to keep your sanity this holiday, and a few tips to avoid stressful situations.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO