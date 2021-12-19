ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

By VideoElephant
Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some ways to cope with loneliness during the holiday season, five foods that can help prevent cold and flu, and more videos to improve your life. The 2021 holiday season will undoubtedly be a difficult one, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. Five foods that...

WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
cityline.tv

How to Cope With The Holiday Winter Blues

It’s the most wonderful time of the year but Christmas can also hurt. Many people struggle to find the Christmas cheer that others thrive on. Does this sound familiar? This Holiday Season, we may still have PTSD that 2020 and the Pandemic brought. There is anxiety to deal with, for yet another new normal, so people are going to need a few tools to help themselves.
WECT

How to cope with grief during the holidays

(CNN) - It is called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard. Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life says grief is different for everyone. ”You can’t exactly know...
TheConversationAU

Stressful Christmas? How meditation can (and can't) help you through a nightmare lunch

Images of happy families, joyous celebrations and perfectly wrapped presents. Must be Christmas, right? While these cues can be linked to eager anticipation and enthusiasm, they can also remind us of stress, obligations, planning and interpersonal conflicts. Celebrations with family and friends can be marred by bickering and disagreement. They can also be amplified by the social awkwardness of re-entering the busy public world after nearly two years of COVID restrictions. As people around the world begin to emerge from their cocoons, many will experience anxiety and some loneliness. Lost loved ones, limited travel opportunities, and family rifts can trigger intense...
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Your Spouse Lives with Depression

It’s natural to feel concerned and want to help your spouse if they live with a mental health condition. But self-care is also key — for both of you. When someone you love is going through difficulties, you may focus on supporting them and carrying the weight of many aspects of your life together.
Cadrene Heslop

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
WWLP 22News

Tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – For people who have lost a loved one, the holiday can be very difficult. Ken Dolan DelVecchio, author, therapist, and Clinical Social Worker is joining me today with tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays. What can you do for someone who is grieving?
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Cope With Mental Health Problems This Holiday Season

Mental health concerns have been on the rise since the start of the global pandemic. With so many people dealing with social isolation, loss, unemployment, and fear of the uncertain future, reports of chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have skyrocketed. Now that the holidays are here, experts are concerned that these numbers will only continue to rise.
Harvard Health

Navigating a chronic illness during the holidays

As a doctor, I am constantly advising my patients to prioritize their own mental and physical health. Get adequate sleep. Eat healthy. Learn how to say no so you don’t collapse from exhaustion. Love and care for yourself like you do others. I talk the talk but don’t always...
UPI News

Parents' holiday stress can diminish joy for kids

Many parents want to make the holiday season magical for their kids, but for some the stress they feel trying to live up to that ideal may actually be doing the opposite. A poll from Michigan Medicine found that about one in five parents said their holiday stress level negatively affected their child's enjoyment of the season. Meanwhile, roughly one-quarter of parents also said they set overly idealistic holiday expectations.
alabamanews.net

An Epidemic of Loneliness is Bad for Your Health

Boston Globe Reporter and Author Billy Baker was assigned a story on the link between loneliness and health issues in men. In his new book, We Need to Hangout, Baker details the startling findings he learned concerning lost friendships in adulthood and the debilitating impact it is having on people around the globe.
Augusta Free Press

Tips for how you can extend the life of your leftover holiday eggnog

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eggnog has a limited shelf life, but consumers can still indulge post-Christmas cravings, and do so safely, with a few kitchen hacks. Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council, shared some tips in a January 2021 episode...
alternativemedicine.com

How to Make the Holidays Less Stressful for the Whole Family

(Family Features) Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming and stressful for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
105.7 The Hawk

Avoid Family Drama This Holiday

The holidays are all about spending time with family. Occasionally, there is always that one aunt that never stops gossiping, or an in-law that has criticized your cooking once or twice. A family without healthy boundaries and appropriate behaviors can be taxing and drain our energy. Examples of a dysfunctional family include verbal abuse, poor communication skills, unhealthy coping skills, placing children in unsafe situations, and unpredictable behavior. Those who grew up in a dysfunctional family may deal with trust issues, experience self-doubt, have anxiety or depression, and self medicate with drugs or alcohol. Spending time with your family this holiday shouldn't have to feel exhausting, here are some ways to keep your sanity this holiday, and a few tips to avoid stressful situations.
psychologytoday.com

14 Tips for Managing Holiday Grief

Practice a mindful approach with social media. Focus on small, good things, and seek professional mental health help when needed. Be careful with alcohol this time of year. We are all here living out our stories and for many, loss intersects them. When this happens, the language of emptiness frames the pauses. The stories we tell ourselves are as equally important as the ones our loved ones left for us to share.
psychologytoday.com

Moving Through The Holidays With Depression

You wish it was the most wonderful time of the year but... it isn't. When you live with depression - or any chronic illness - it's best to set realistic goals about celebrations and festivities. Navigating the holidays is a challenge for most of us. And, now, adding pandemic restrictions...
