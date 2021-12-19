Early morning house fire in Nashua, NH displaces 20 residents

Nashua, New Hampshire overnight fire (Photo courtesy of the Nashua Fire Department)

NASHUA, N.H. — An early morning fire in a multi-family home in New Hampshire has left at least 20 people displaced.

Officials say the fire started just after midnight on Sunday in a house in Nashua.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but firefighters say the blaze severely damaged the second and third floors of the building.

Officials say everyone was able to get out safely and firefighters from surrounding towns were called in to assist.

The Red Cross is helping secure temporary housing for the residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

