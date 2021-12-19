ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Early morning house fire in Nashua, NH displaces 20 residents

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnEfB_0dR6YPw500
Nashua, New Hampshire overnight fire (Photo courtesy of the Nashua Fire Department)

NASHUA, N.H. — An early morning fire in a multi-family home in New Hampshire has left at least 20 people displaced.

Officials say the fire started just after midnight on Sunday in a house in Nashua.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but firefighters say the blaze severely damaged the second and third floors of the building.

Officials say everyone was able to get out safely and firefighters from surrounding towns were called in to assist.

The Red Cross is helping secure temporary housing for the residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woburn Police search for missing 40-year-old woman

WOBURN, Mass. — The Woburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a 40-year-old woman who’s been missing since Saturday, Dec. 18. The Woburn resident, Sherell Pringle, is described as being 5′5″, with black hair, brown eyes, and with a slim build. Police say they are working with both Lynn and Boston Police in gathering information.
WOBURN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Squirrels force St. Paul park to scale back holiday lights

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A troop of fat, hungry squirrels has put the kibosh on a downtown St. Paul park's holiday lights display. Friends of Mears Park had to forego the usual display this year because squirrels chewed through the lights' wires last year and the vendor refused to put up with the headache and cost again this year, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man injured by barbed wire in Florida state park

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man said he’s lucky to be alive after he was clotheslined off his dirt bike by what he called barbed wire while he was out riding in a state park. Scott Johnson told WFTV he was riding in Ocala National Forest earlier this month when he was knocked off his bike. He looked up, expecting to see a tree, but instead saw the wire strung between two trees at neck height. “It was a millimeter or two away from death, so I do consider myself very lucky,” Johnson told WFTV.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeless man steps in to help police catch suspect in stolen fire truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Police say a man stole a fire truck outside a California hospital and led them on a chase, only surrendering after a homeless man stepped in to help. Police say the fire truck was outside UC Irvine Medical Center after dropping off a patient when someone jumped in and drove away, KCBS reported. The GPS tracker in the fire truck allowed California Highway Patrol to track the truck and pursue it, KCBS reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Nfr#The Red Cross#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jan. 3 vote could end nurses strike at St. Vincent

WORCESTER, Mass. — Four days after reaching a tentative agreement with Tenet HealthCare on a new contract, about 700 nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester have set a contract ratification vote date, which could end their long strike. On Friday night, the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced that U.S....
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy