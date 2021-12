After an entire year of fan speculation, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters this week. Ever since the movie went into production, there have been rumors about the casting, and fans have been eager for any clues. We know the movie is set to feature Alfred Molina in the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, any other past Spider-Man stars are remaining a secret. Apparently, the folks involved with the movie enjoy having a little fun with fans. The official Spider-Man Twitter account trolled folks this week with an "easter egg."

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO