Freeports - new activity or displacing jobs?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaims that English freeports are attracting work away from Scotland puts the focus back on what can be done to compete. Using which levers, and where?. A consortium based on the Cromarty Firth has big plans, which could see it become the industrial heartland of Scotland for decades to...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sturgeon demolishes chimney on Scotland’s last coal-fired power station

Nicola Sturgeon has demolished the chimney on Scotland's last remaining coal-fired power station. The move has been described as a "historic moment" in the UK's transition away from fossil fuels and towards achieving net-zero climate goals.Longannet in Fife, which closed in 2016, was the largest power station of its kind in Europe, according to ScottishPower. The first minister hit the button to ignite 700kg of explosives to blow up its chimney, bringing down the curtain on the site more than 50 years after it was first opened.Scotland has been coal-free since ScottishPower closed and the energy company now...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Can new ‘skin-like’ tech tackle weight issue of traditional solar panels?

Almost 1,000 square miles of commercial roof space in the UK cannot support the weight of traditional solar panels.Now a tech firm hopes its ultra-lightweight solar fabric can unlock this roof space to potentially supply more than 50% of the UK’s electricity demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.London-based Solivus claims its panels are so light, flexible, and resilient they can be used on large commercial buildings such as warehouses, hangars, stadiums and large offices.CEO of Solivus, Jo Parker-Swift, said: “The UK is barely scratching the surface of the potential of new generation solar technology. The commercial sector alone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Qatar on Monday joined Britain's Roll-Royce in developing small nuclear power plants capable of delivering low carbon energy to around 1 million homes each. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said it would invest 85 million pounds ($112.2 million) for a 10% stake in the project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
